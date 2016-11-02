From foreign policy to domestic issues, still waiting for change

When will all federal employees (including the president and Congress) sign up for Obamacare?
When will Mr. Barack Obama’s daughters and Chelsea Clinton join the Army and volunteer for duty in a combat zone?
When will Syrian refugees be allowed to pitch tents on the White House lawn (assuming, of course, that they have been thoroughly “vetted”)?
When will we have an independent audit of Mr. Donald Trump’s business records and the books of the Clinton “charitable” Trust?
Finally, Mr. Kahn has our sympathy for the loss of his son in Iraq, but when will he admit that the death of his son (and many others) has been the result of our incompetent foreign policy?
James Nitsos, Arroyo Grande
