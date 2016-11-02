Kristen Barneich best for Arroyo Grande

I am writing to endorse Kristen Barneich for Arroyo Grande City Council. I have known Kristen personally and professionally for the past 12 years. I first met Kristen when she founded the Tree Guild of Arroyo Grande, a nonprofit organization established to preserve and enhance the urban forest.
Kristen has a strong passion for the social, environmental and economic well-being of the city, which is illustrated by her actions and involvement in the community. Maintaining the unique and high quality of life we all enjoy here is her mission, whether she is working in local government or volunteering to support kids or plant trees. Her strong ethics, family values and sense of responsibility are the foundation of her trustworthiness and good decision-making. In addition, she has the curiosity and open-mindedness that give her the ability to work with others, build relationships and reach consensus.
Kristen is a relentlessly hard worker, very well-organized and extremely efficient, which means she gets the job done.
I believe Kristen has the experience, background and best intentions to serve the residents of Arroyo Grande to keep our community special.
Scott Dowlan, Arroyo Grande
Comments