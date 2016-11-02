Before casting a ballot be sure to think choices through

It seems the press believes this election is only about the candidate’s previous behavior. Regrettably, both candidates have significant flaws.
The Republican candidate has a speech impediment. He has trouble monitoring his words, insults everyone and has allegations of questionable behavior. But he has ignited a national movement that reflects people’s disgust with our elected officials.
The Democratic candidate was a senator and secretary of state. Sadly, there is not one significant achievement during her tenure. She oversaw the deterioration of the Middle East and relationships with our enemies and allies. Additionally, she has never held a job outside government and still became a multimillionaire.
But what is most worrisome are her statements that, “Americans will have to change their religious convictions and cultural codes so they (who ever they are) can pass laws. Convictions and belief systems of citizens can not stand in the way of new laws.”
Really, don’t we still have freedom of thought, speech and religion?
I am appalled that anyone would denigrate anyone’s beliefs. My beliefs are biblically based, not subject to sociological norms. The cultural codes I adhere to have served this country and society for generations all over the world.
Think before you vote!
John E. Rieckewald, Oceano
