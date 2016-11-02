Paso Robles school bond measure would unfairly tax homeowners

Please vote no on Measure M in Paso Robles. The $95 million bond raises taxes and will raise rents. It’s been said the value of our homes will go up. The value will go up and the tax assessment will go up.
But homes and rentals are already unaffordable to many working here. A recent article in The Tribune stated that home ownership remains a distant goal for many in SLO County. We cannot continue to burden homeowners with another school bond. We are already paying on two school bonds.
Propositions 51 and 55 are already on November’s ballot to raise funds for public schools. Superintendent Chris Williams is a very enterprising person and doing a great job. I have confidence his staff will be able to find other state resources to fund his school projects.
In addition, this bond unfairly taxes homeowners. All registered voters are able to vote, but only the homeowners must pay. Many nonhomeowners will benefit and not have to pay their fair share of this large bill. This is extremely unfair taxation. Vote no on Measure M.
Wendy McBane, Paso Robles
