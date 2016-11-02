Central Coast’s interests will be represented by Jordan Cunningham

I have attended a number of debates in which Dawn Ortiz-Legg continually says she will not be a rubber stamp for the Democrat party. It may play well during a campaign, but here are the facts.
Four months ago, Dawn Ortiz-Legg had basically no money and no endorsements. Then the Democratic Party gave her nearly $500,000, which has been spent on attack ads without regard to the truth. She likes to claim that she will be an “independent voice” and will have a “seat at the table.” Bull. Upon her arrival in Sacramento, she will be reminded that she would not even have a seat if it weren’t for the party. Pressure will be applied in the form of worst committee assignments, worst office, lowest budget, etc.
At an event in Sacramento, a state senator mentioned that he votes against his party more than any other Democrat in Sacramento, yet still votes with his party 93 percent of the time. If you elect Dawn Ortiz-Legg, the Central Coast will have no voice in Sacramento. Jordan Cunningham will truly represent the interests of the Central Coast. I’m Jordan’s dad, but those are the political facts of life.
Lee Cunningham, Atascadero
