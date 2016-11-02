Follow the money in Assembly race

As a former state Assemblyman, I know if you want to know who the special interest candidate is in any election, then follow the money.
On Sept. 29, finance reports were released and I was flabbergasted to find that Assembly candidate Dawn Ortiz-Legg received approximately 93 percent of her money from outside the district. That means only 7 percent of the money raised for her campaign came from people that can actually vote for her.
Dawn Ortiz-Legg is the obvious choice Sacramento powerbrokers, but is not the choice for this district!
Tom Bordonaro, Paso Robles
