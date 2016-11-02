Vote yes on Measure J

In 1990, SLO was the first city in the world to ban smoking in all public buildings, including bars and restaurants. Damn those pesky regulations, but it seems like the bars and restaurants in town are still thriving; unlike the threat envisioned by letter-writer Edie Knight (“Vote ‘no’ on SLO half-cent tax and save small business”).
Horrors! The duel blight of regs & taxes killing our poor small businesses; like I’m going to go run to Santa Maria and shop to save a half-cent tax, even if I do get a free fistful of plastic bags. Our roads need help and it’s up to us to ante up and help pay to fix them, especially since the tourists will be chipping in, too.
John “Howard ‘why should the corporations have to pay property tax, that’s for the little people to pay’ Jarvis” Peschong of course is against this “self-help” initiative. It’s called “Measure J.” Go to yesonj-slo.org to learn more. And please vote yes!
And vote yes for Steve Martin for 1st District supervisor so we can move beyond smoking in public, plastic bags, Styrofoam containers and other remnants of a bygone era.
Kurt Montgomery, Los Osos
