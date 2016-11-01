We need Jordan Cunningham to protect Proposition 13

Our Assembly election is critical. In January, the Democrats will likely hold a supermajority in the state Senate. A net gain of two seats in the Assembly will produce a Democratic supermajority also.
Supermajorities in both houses are not a good thing. First, it allows one party to pass laws without input by the other party, disenfranchising voters of the other party who have no voice. Second, there is no moderating force on the imposition of new or higher taxes, or on new burdensome regulations on small businesses, which could be damaging to jobs and economic growth. Third, there is a great risk that Proposition 13 could be modified. Prior to 1978, property taxes were on a sustained upward path, rising faster than inflation. Once changes to Proposition 13 start, we will all be at risk of higher property taxes.
Here on the Central Coast, regardless of our party, one way we can guard against an Assembly super majority is to vote for Jordan Cunningham. Jordan is a man of sound judgment and moderation, evidenced by the wide range of endorsements he has attracted. We need his articulate voice in Sacramento to protect our interests.
Fred C. Hoey, Creston
