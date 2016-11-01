San Luis Obispo local can’t afford to move back home

I just read the article in Oct. 23’s Tribune, “Homeownership remains distant goal for many in SLO County,” and I have to agree. Having grown up and spending much of my life on the Carrisa Plains, San Luis Obispo was “my town,” as both sets of grandparents lived there. It was probably always in the back of my mind I would end up there.
I did live there for a few years during my Cal Poly days and missed the opportunity to buy my aunt’s house on Cazadero Drive. I hadn’t known it was for sale.
Life took me off the ranch and eventually into the greater Sacramento area, due to promotions, but it was always in the back of my mind to return “home.” Alas, it doesn’t look like it will happen, unless the lottery comes through.
Greg Beck, Citrus Heights
