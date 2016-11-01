What was Cal Poly thinking selling alcohol on campus?

On Oct. 12, The Tribune published a front page article about Cal Poly’s recently enacted policy of selling beer and wine to students at the student union (“Poly students can now grab a pint on campus”). What were they thinking? Alcohol is the most dangerous drug in the world. In what ways does providing students an opportunity to use it on the campus do anything to advance their academic careers, enrich their minds or promote a healthy way of life?
Sure, maybe there’s some merit in communicating the value of using the drug responsibly. But that idea is obscured by the more powerful underlying message is that it is perfectly fine and acceptable to use drugs, and to do so within an academic context. What will be next, after the likely outcome of the ballot initiative on legalizing marijuana — a pot-smoking lounge?
John Lovern, Arroyo Grande
