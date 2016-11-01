Water shortage, projects creating confusion for Nipomo resident

I don’t understand what is happening in Nipomo.
On one side, I hear we are in a Stage 4 water shortage, which includes suspension of new as well as pending applications for water service and the San Luis Obispo County Planning Commission denying an 82-home project at Laetitia Vineyard because of water issues. (Supervisor Lynn Compton said about the Laetitia development, “My issue is the water, and it always has been the water.”)
On the other side, I see the 240-home and new vineyard project going forward in Trilogy Monarch Dunes. Isn’t it about the water on the west side of the highway? Why is this project being allowed to continue in our current water situation? Why is this development able to continue pumping water from the Nipomo aquifer when residents are being asked to limit outside watering and take five-minute showers?
Can’t we wait to develop the land when the rains have returned and we are out of a drought situation? Can’t we develop our land and manage its resources using common sense?
I have many questions. Our local government seems to have no answers.
Lisa Merrill, Nipomo
