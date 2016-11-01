Tom O’Malley, Roberta Fonzi have the experience to lead Atascadero

I served as the first mayor of Atascadero when our city government was formed. I recommend you vote for Tom O’Malley for mayor and Roberta Fonzi for City Council.
Tom and Roberta are experienced leaders who have accomplished a lot on our behalf, working with the water company to protect our water rights.
Tom has served as chair of SLOCOG. He has done an outstanding job representing Atascadero at the state level and has been successful in securing funds for road projects.
The job of mayor is more difficult and complicated with the imposition of increasing state laws and regulations. We need a mayor who has a record of accomplishments and know-how.
I have encouraged young people to get involved in their community. When you are at the beginning stage of learning about city government, the Planning Commission is a good place to start. A try at City Council would be warranted if your past professional and educational experiences have given you the tools to succeed in a position of responsibility. Now is not the time to experiment with our city’s future.
Join me: I'm voting for experience, knowledge and accomplishments. Vote Tom for mayor, Roberta for City Council.
Bob Wilkins, Atascadero
