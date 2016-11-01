Mila Vujovich-La Barre, Mike Clark would respect SLO General Plan

Over the past several years, I and a not-very-small group of concerned residents here in San Luis Obispo have been fighting our City Council over its loose interpretation of the General Plan. We have appealed “spot zoning” and incompatible development but have repeatedly been overruled by our council.
Now we have two candidates running for council who are not only closely allied with our council but are spokesmen for the Chamber and the business community. They hope to bring more jobs (i.e., low-paying service worker jobs) to SLO even though this would exacerbate our jobs-housing imbalance. They also support the kind of housing infill developments — like 22 Chorro — that have recently resulted in “spot zoning” and incompatible development. They claim to support “sustainable” development even though this type of growth runs counter to our moral obligation to live within our means. They have been fed the city’s “Kool-Aid” on climate change ... that it won’t adversely affect SLO and that we need not worry about running out of water even if our population grows another 25 percent.
We are therefore recommending you vote, instead, for Mila Vujovich-La Barre and Mike Clark for council this Nov. 8.
Allan Cooper, San Luis Obispo
