Jordan Cunningham would create the education reform we need

Bernie Sanders wanted university reform — free college for all — and as a Cal Poly student working his way through college, that’s something that would help me greatly.
However, I ask everyone to look at the current state of the school system financials. Administrators are getting huge raises, and universities are hiring more and more bureaucrats while teachers have to fight to get simple cost-of-living raises. That’s why I’m voting Jordan Cunningham for Assembly, as he knows exactly who will bear that cost — the state.
If we completely subsidize universities in their current state, we will be worsening a crisis that is a direct result of schools having guaranteed loan money — they have no competitive reason to drop their prices. And that cost will no longer be shared by the student, but solely by the taxpayer. But if we let the system stand as it is, it will continue to bloat and cost the state even more.
We don’t need free college, but we do need reform. Jordan Cunningham, a businessman and school board member, is advocating smart reform that will lower tuition not because the state is carrying the load, but because the university is held accountable for its inefficiency. That’s savings that will help everyone.
Nicholas English, Grover Beach
