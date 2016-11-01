Ortiz-Legg’s greatest insult is to imply the public is stupid

The worst insult delivered by the Dawn Ortiz-Legg campaign is not the one against her opponent personally or the profession of defense lawyers. It is the insult to the voters’ intelligence. The campaign — and therefore, it must be presumed, the person on whose behalf it is waged — speculates on the electorate’s inability to understand professional ethics.
I assume that if Ms. Ortiz-Legg’s opponent was an ER doctor, her campaign would accuse him or her of treating murderers, arsonists and bank robbers who were brought in with bullet wounds from a shootout with police and were subsequently charged and convicted. The cynicism inspiring such a campaign is as abysmal as the stupidity and ignorance it imputes to the voting public.
Adolf Czech, San Luis Obispo
