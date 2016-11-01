Kristen Barneich builds consensus in Arroyo Grande

I met Kristen Barneich when she was first organizing the Tree Guild, the nonprofit group that aims to preserve and enhance the urban forests of Arroyo Grande. Kristen showed herself to be capable of bringing together private citizens, public officials, and state and local workers to accomplish this goal. To date, under her leadership, we have planted more than 350 trees and have transformed the appearance of our fair city.
When appointed to our City Council, Kristen brought these same skills of communication, organization and hard work to her new job. She works diligently to achieve consensus by examining each issue and inviting participation by all interested members. Kristen is a skilled communicator. If you contact her in the morning, she will get back to you before the end of the day. And typically, she will follow up with you until you have a full understanding of the issue.
Kristen Barneich is a tireless advocate for improving conditions in Arroyo Grande.
Please join me in electing Kristen Barneich to a second term on our City Council.
Mick Bondello, Arroyo Grande
