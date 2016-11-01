Help make third party a major party; vote Jill Stein for president

I’m endorsing Jill Stein of the Green Party for president of the United States.
All the arguments against supporting third/minority parties are tired and proven to be wrong. “Lesser evil” politics bring one thing — evil. The major parties are owned body and soul mostly by mega-wealthy corporate interests, whatever “progressive” pretenses and slogans the Democrats spew at election time. They, like the Republicans, are a party of war, economic inequality, racism, police state violence and repression, spying against citizens and undemocratic political structures and machinations. Sometimes under pressure, like from Bernie Sanders, they pretend to be other than what they are. But when the smoke clears and they take office, they govern in the interests primarily of the ruling plutocratic oligarchy.
Third parties do sometimes become major parties. Both current major parties started off that way. The need is great to make that happen again. It has to start somewhere, sometime. Why not now?
I ask Bernie Sanders supporters to not dilute and make meaningless your deep progressive values and hopes. Don’t fall into the lesser evil trap.
Put principle first. Vote for Jill Stein and the Green Party ticket.
Jim Griffin, San Luis Obispo
