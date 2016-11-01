Keep Kristen Barneich on Arroyo Grande Council

Kristen Barneich, a current Arroyo Grande Council member, is running for election this year. Kristen has judgment and intelligence that show in all her work. She is prepared, she pays attention and speaks with respect. Her sense of fairness keeps her balanced, and I personally owe her for her help in re-establishing the Elm Street Dog Park. She had valuable advice to offer us when we didn’t know where to turn or how.
Kristen has a record of service to the city of Arroyo Grande that stretches back 10 years, from the city’s Architectural Review Committee to the Planning Commission to her service on City Council. We must not lose this sane and reasonable voice. Vote for Kristen Barneich.
Jan Scott, Arroyo Grande
