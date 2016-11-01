Trust for 35th District Assembly candidate Dawn Ortiz-Legg is elusive

I have a hard time trusting Dawn Ortiz-Legg.
I listened to her on KPRL try to wiggle her way out of admitting her DUI conviction. I’m not sure why she blasts her opponent for defending criminals when she is the one committing crimes.
Then again, I heard her on the “Dave Congalton Show” talk about her marijuana possession conviction in 2005, describing it as a “ticket.” Why didn’t she tell the voters about this before?
How can someone who doesn’t understand what a crime is make laws for us in Sacramento?
Blake Ponek, Atascadero
