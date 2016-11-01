Hillary Clinton conducts herself with dignity, grace; be sure to vote

As Donald Trump continues his never-ending belly-flop across the American political landscape, it becomes increasingly apparent that he is so far below the minimum threshold for president that the closest he should get to the White House is a public tour.
The only person preventing a Trump presidency is Hillary Clinton. In a perfect world, we would have the perfect candidate, but in the real world, there’s the way things are and the way things ought to be. She brings us much closer to the latter than he does. She is a politician, not a saint. He doesn’t even rise to the level of politician. She has lived in the public eye for three decades and has conducted herself with the dignity and grace that Trump can only dream of. With each passing day, his guttural utterances collide with the temperament, judgment, knowledge and wisdom needed in a president.
But only a Hillary landslide will result in a Senate that can actually increase the minimum wage, reform immigration and criminal justice, make college more affordable, rebuild our infrastructure with jobs that can’t be outsourced and move further toward clean, renewable energy. The future is too precious to squander. Vote!
Ken McDaniel, Arroyo Grande
