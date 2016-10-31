Gomez, Pease would support sustainable growth in San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo is a place I call home, a community I want to invest in and the future for my family. Finding quality jobs and affordable housing options continues to be a barrier for young professionals like me. Aaron Gomez and Andy Pease, candidates for the San Luis Obispo City Council, understand these challenges and have the best plans to create a community that I believe in. Mila Vujovich-La Barre has claimed to support affordable housing, yet she seems to oppose every actual plan that would create homes.
I support smart growth, the 1 percent growth per year as put forth by the city’s General Plan — and yet we are growing far slower than that, closer to 0.38 percent a year. Mila still thinks we are growing too fast!
With so many working professionals in SLO, we deserve to have the option to live in this beautiful city we are already investing in. Andy Pease is an experienced green architect, and local business owner Aaron Gomez has been a vocal advocate and speaks with experience on the housing crisis. Both understand how pro-environmental development is necessary to preserve open space, and they deserve our support on Election Day.
Dale Stoker, San Luis Obispo
