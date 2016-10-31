Protect Pismo Beach by electing Marcia Guthrie for City Council

The voters of Pismo Beach have the opportunity to vote for someone that actually has true ethical values and can’t be paid off. Marcia Guthrie is running for City Council; she has been fighting to protect our quality of life for many years now. Marcia is smart, she understands the issues we are facing regarding our water and traffic impacts.
I worked with Marcia to protect Price Canyon from big Los Angeles developers. I know she is true to her word and she will fight for us. If it weren’t for those efforts with the Save Price Canyon group, Pismo would have doubled in size and have unbelievable traffic jams along with water shortages. After all of this recent California Coastal Commission scandal, it is important that we bring integrity to Pismo politics. Marcia won’t take any money from developers, she is fiscally conservative and she has a good understanding of how the city operates. She will listen to us and act accordingly.
Please help protect our special little town by voting for Marcia for City Council.
Susan Testa, Pismo Beach
Comments