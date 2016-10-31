San Luis Obispo mayorship is not for beginners: Re-elect Jan Marx

In 2014, I supported Heidi Harmon in her bid for state Assembly and was impressed with her platform focusing on climate change. In the state Assembly she would have been one progressive vote among 80 on issues affecting Californians and would have had plenty of time to learn on the job.
However, the mayor position of San Luis Obispo is a complicated administrative one that requires a specific skill set; one that Jan Marx has demonstrated consistently over the course of her service to San Luis Obispo. Jan Marx has done a terrific job managing the city and leading the City Council through a difficult economic period. I fully support Jan’s bid for re-election. The mayorship is not a beginner’s position. Perhaps Ms. Harmon should start by gaining and serving in a City Council position first, so we can all see what she is capable of as a public servant.
Charles Myers, San Luis Obispo
