Don Stewart and Karen Bright would bring fairness to Lucia Mar board

Two years ago, the teachers of the Lucia Mar Unified School District organized to demand a fair settlement and a change in district priorities. We’ve seen positive changes since then, but there is still work to do. We believe the board of trustees is in need of fresh perspectives and direction. Teachers and specialists — who spend our days in the classroom — are natural watchdogs of district spending because we see firsthand how funds are allocated and prioritized. For that reason, we have a vested interest in electing professional, thoughtful, forward-thinking school board members who will prioritize spending to best serve our students and educators.
The Lucia Mar Unified Teachers Association has endorsed Don Stewart and Karen Bright for LMUSD Board of Trustees. Mr. Stewart, an incumbent, has been a thoughtful independent thinker with a track record of support for students and teachers. Karen Bright, a challenger, has experience as an elected official and in school finance; she will bring professionalism, fairness and an objective viewpoint to the board. Teachers urge you to support our students and educators by casting your vote for Don Stewart and Karen Bright for the Lucia Mar School Board.
Donna Kandel, president, Lucia Mar Unified Teachers Association
