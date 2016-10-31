Vote for Christopher Lopez to represent students on SLO City Council

If you’re like me, you can’t walk down the street or walk around town without seeing a campaign sign. It gets a little overwhelming at times.
I’d like to argue that one of those candidates deserving your vote is Christopher Lopez. For residents living here 10, 20 or even 40 years, your knee-jerk reaction is probably, “No way I’ll vote for a student!” Christopher Lopez is not just a student though. He’s committed to our community, experienced in community issues more than most people three times his age, and most importantly is an overly qualified candidate. Christopher is in it for the long haul, and we need youthful representation in our city to keep us ahead of the curve for the next generation.
For the nonstudent residents of our city, I’ll leave you with this: If the City Council was made up of five students, would you feel represented in your home? Would you feel that your needs were truly understood and your voice was heard? You have two votes for City Council on Nov. 8 and I hope you use one of those to vote for Christopher Lopez.
Jason Colombini, San Luis Obispo
