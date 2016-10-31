Ortiz-Legg will represent the ‘little guy’ in the Calif. Assembly

Six years ago, as a recent Cal Poly graduate, I set out to make a difference in the world by launching a garden program for youths. With grand, passionate ideals, an annual budget of $2,500 and one school willing to partner, I was truly “green” and had trouble recruiting major donors. Then I met Dawn Ortiz-Legg.
In her position as assistant project manager for First Solar she could have contributed to a much “safer,” well-established organizations. However, she took a chance with me and provided “seed” money for over three years. Of greater value, she coached me on media and donor relations and connected me with volunteers.
Since then the program has grown manyfold, and my onetime dream reaches thousands of students each year. I have no doubt that Ms. Ortiz-Legg will use her seat in the state Assembly to represent the interests of our county, and especially of the “little guy.”
Greg Ellis-Valencia, Paso Robles
Comments