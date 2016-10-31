Fareed’s arrogant debate answer illustrates his immaturity

I just finished watching Oct. 20’s debate between Salud Carbajal and Justin Fareed, and was struck by the profound difference in temperament between the two candidates. Of particular concern was Fareed’s astonishingly arrogant response at the conclusion of the evening to the moderator’s request to say something positive about his opponent.
“Sounds like a whole lot of nonsense to me,” he said. “The answer is no, I can’t.”
This is the kind of obnoxious attitude one would expect from Donald Trump, not from a candidate who wishes to represent the Central Coast. It belied Mr. Fareed’s lack of experience and immaturity. If he can’t demonstrate common courtesy, he lacks the ability to work in a bipartisan fashion to find solutions to the complex problems we face.
By sending a novice who lacks the experience, knowledge and temperament to govern, we guarantee more gridlock and less effective governance. I will instead vote for Salud Carbajal this November.
Michael Beals, San Luis Obispo
