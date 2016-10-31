Mainstream media’s political stance in presidential election is embarrassing

The daily trashing of Donald Trump by the liberal mainstream media and locally The Tribune, is so blatantly in favor of Hillary Clinton, it is embarrassing.
Day after day, the media cherry-picks articles from the liberal New York Times, Washington Post, etc., which bash Trump over what he has purportedly said, while ignoring the vast number of stories about Hillary’s past 30 years of lies, corruption and incompetence.
The liberal news media never mentions how Hillary conducted secret classified business on her public server while secretary of state, or why Hillary let a Russian company purchase one-third of the United States uranium reserves while secretary of state, or why she solicited contributions to their foundation from foreign governments while secretary of state, or why she lied to the American people about the terror attack in Benghazi, or why she called Trump anti-women, when she trashed the women that accused her husband of abuse, and then took millions from Muslim countries that abuse women.
It is amazing to me that people let the corrupt media vilify Trump about what he might have said, while covering for the Clintons’ past deeds including what they have actually done!
Allen Litten, Atascadero
