Proven leader Tom O’Malley deserves to be re-elected Atascadero mayor

Tom O’Malley’s experience makes him the right choice for Atascadero’s mayor.
He has proven himself as a leader, and has experience in building consensus. Tom conducts council meetings in a caring and respectful manner, creating a safe environment where all differing opinions and ideas can be shared. It’s in the diversity of these ideas that he finds the common ground to build consensus. This consensus ensures that the decisions made will be supported by all, and not just forced through by the majority. Broad support for decisions that are made by the council is what helps to stabilize, and not polarize city government. This stability attracts development to Atascadero.
A mayor with proven experience is essential to sustain our economic growth. Tom O’Malley has that proven experience, and it makes a difference for Atascadero.
Brian Sturtevant, Atascadero
