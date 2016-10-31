Letters to the Editor

October 31, 2016 9:21 PM

Increasing water rates in Morro Bay was responsible thing to do

Critical water infrastructure to safeguard Morro Bay’s water supply costs money, but for years residents and business owners enjoyed low rates due to previous leaders’ unwillingness to raise rates to keep pace with costs and repairs. Although unpopular, increasing rates is necessary and responsible to keep pace with costs. I’m proud of Mayor Jamie Irons, the City Council and our community for dealing with long-ignored problems.

And yes, I did support the water rate increase. It may be unpopular, but it’s responsible.

Susan Heinemann, Morro Bay

