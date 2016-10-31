Ortiz-Legg grasping at straws in attempt to smear Cunningham

In this day of ultra-negative campaigns, Dawn Ortiz-Legg’s weak attempt to smear Jordan Cunningham is laughable.
He is a graduate of one of the best law schools in the country with an undergrad degree in physics. He returned to his native North County to raise a family, serve on the Templeton school board, coach youth sports and other volunteer services.
All his opponent can come up with is that he provided people their constitutionally protected right to legal counsel. Maybe she doesn’t believe in the Constitution, or else she just can’t find anything real that is negative about Jordan Cunningham.
Norm Cone, Paso Robles
