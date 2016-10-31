Hillary Clinton not worthy to be president

The Tribune echoes the assessment of its masters and follows the tripe of the liberal media (The New York Times, Washington Post, etc.) in condemning Donald Trump. It relies on a specification of unproven and misapplied disparagements to condemn Trump while ignoring and diminishing Hillary Clinton’s record, which is plagued by the email and funding scandals, including her disastrous bungles as secretary of state.
Above all, she sponsors a sex crusade against Trump based on unproven reports, ignoring her husband’s transgressions proven by his impeachment when president.
Trump may be unworthy, but Hillary certainly is.
Otis Page, Arroyo Grande
Comments