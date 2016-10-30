Dawn Ortiz-Legg wants to act, deserves to be elected to Assembly

Dawn Ortiz-Legg has grown since her early days as a public activist.
I attended a protest against the Iraq War back in 2003 — my first public protest ever. Dawn spoke with eloquence and respect about our values, our veterans and the senseless waste of American money and potential as our beloved country contemplated an ill-advised war. I was impressed.
Recently, I heard Dawn speak again and found myself full of admiration for her all over again. After receiving a Master’s from Johns Hopkins and taking on new employment challenges, Dawn said she has learned that protesting is not enough. Those who are called must act. I believe we will face serious issues in California in the next few years, some that we can predict and others that we have not even contemplated. It’s critical that we elect skillful leaders who can problem solve, who bring their passion for public service to the job, and who have demonstrated they can build bridges with those who might have different points of view.
Dawn Ortiz-Legg is a person who continues to grow and develop as a leader. Let’s elect her.
Deborah Cleere, San Luis Obispo
