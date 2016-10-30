Richard Waller will help Arroyo Grande heal; elect him for mayor

I have waited for Arroyo Grande Mayor Jim Hill to acknowledge the problem of a lack of respect and civility at City Council meetings and take corrective steps. He continues to claim all is fine.
It’s so “fine” my husband and I asked the Arroyo Grande police to have a visible presence inside and outside of council meetings to protect attendees. Since their visible presence, meetings have been calmer, but that is a temporary fix.
At the Nov. 14, 2014, council meeting, mayor-elect Hill asked the council to remove City Manager Steve Adams before the new council was seated. They did. Mayor Hill and supporters led the effort to get rid of new City Manager Diane Thompson, who lasted less than a year. While Hill was on the Oceano Community Services District Board, they went through five managers. I see a pattern.
Richard Waller decided to run for mayor to restore respect and civility to Arroyo Grande. He wants to unite Arroyo Grande, not divide it. Waller is smart and informed on the issues. Arroyo Grande needs a mayor to help it heal.
I support Mr. Waller for mayor of Arroyo Grande and encourage you to vote for him.
Trudy Jarratt, Arroyo Grande
Comments