Keep Atascadero’s momentum going, re-elect Tom O’Malley as mayor

As general manager of the Carlton Hotel, I have had the pleasure of working with Mayor Tom O’Malley over the past several years. As a member of the Atascadero Tourism Advisory Board, we have served together to increase tourism and bring dollars into the city through marketing efforts and events.
I believe Mayor O’Malley has a vision for Atascadero and has been consistent with moving forward with this vision. I can see that great strides have been made over the past several years with regard to tourism thanks to the city’s efforts that have been supported by the mayor, City Council and Tourism Board. Tourism is an integral part in generating revenue to maintain the infrastructure of the city for the local population and also is a great way to highlight all of the wonderful attributes of Atascadero to visitors.
In order to continue with the momentum that is currently in motion, I believe that Tom O’Malley is the best candidate for mayor of Atascadero. His leadership and experience lend themselves to promoting Atascadero in a very positive light.
Deana Alexander, Atascadero
Comments