Re-elect Mayor Jamie Irons, he will keep Morro Bay moving forward

We support Jamie Irons for mayor because he is consistent in his leadership for the city of Morro Bay.
He set out with a specific plan in mind and has kept our city on a positive and meaningful track. He has done this by working cooperatively and collaboratively with City Council and city staff to increase street repair funding and revenue for important local projects, enhancing community facilities such as the bridge over Morro Creek and the Morro Bay Bike Park, as well as ensuring long-term financial sustainability with a 10-year budget plan. He is working to get our General Plan updated. They have also identified a location, secured majority funding and started the permitting process to complete our water reclamation facility.
Please don’t be fooled by the other candidates’ rumors that other possible locations and cost predictions are better. That will only take us down a path that created a very hard lesson for Los Osos. We need to re-elect Jamie Irons as mayor to help keep our city focused on finishing what we started.
Karen Robert and Rick Gilligan, Morro Bay
