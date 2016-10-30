Letters to the Editor

October 30, 2016 7:30 PM

A few thoughts and insights regarding elections in America

I have been following national elections for over 40 years, and here is what I think: As in previous elections, voters will go to the polls motivated by three factors: pragmatism, political ineptitude and blind ideology. The nation enjoys a healthy dose of all three.

American voters have been signaling to the established political parties that this nation is ripe for more than just two main parties.

I might be wrong, but I think that Donald Trump supporters are not Republicans. They (and their leaders) should do both the GOP and the nation a big favor and launch their own political party.

Lastly, I really believe in paper ballots and I think that, as long as the federal government will not oversee national elections, there will continue to be tales of voter fraud, voter suppression and polling place intimidation.

I also strongly believe in term limits. Eight years is the magic number, even for the SCOTUS.

Fabrizio Griguoli, Shell Beach

