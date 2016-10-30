Arroyo Grande Council candidate Caren Ray offers solid plaform

I was driving through Grover Beach and I saw a campaign sign for Caren Ray.
It made me smile! Caren doesn’t live in Grover Beach. Then it made me think — I wish I could vote for her anyway. I’ve read her platform and it is solid. She has stated her ideas of what she wants to work on and what she wants to preserve. She hasn’t said anything negative about anyone else running for office. I know her as someone who listens and responds. Not in a reactive way, but in a responsible way.
I really wish I could vote for Caren in November!
Betsy Ehrler, Grover Beach
