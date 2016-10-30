Reading a bond measure before voting could help keep rents down

The article “Squeezed out of rental market” (Oct. 15) did tell a side of the rental market. I have been a renter, a landlord and homeowner. All have had challenges associated with each of them.
Homeowners have bonds attached to the property tax bill. I have four bonds. If renters want to help keep rents down, read the bond information. Don’t vote for a bond that doesn’t have a end date; a bond that can/will loan the funds out before a project begins; or a bond that removes matching funds and leaves a project short of funding. California, did we not learn from the lottery removing school funds not enhancing the existing funds?
Please think before you vote; it affects rental cost. Landlords pass these increases to the tenants.
Syd Duff, Arroyo Grande
