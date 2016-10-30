Single party rule is for Russia, not for the California Assembly

With your endorsement of Dawn Ortiz-Legg to represent the 35th Assembly District, you argue that there is no point in electing a Republican because Democrats hold all the power in California. And yet you like the candidate’s preference for creating new local taxes under Measure J, which arose exactly because California is run by innumerate Democrats who spend taxpayer money like drunken sailors.
Whatever reasons there may be to vote for Ms. Ortiz-Legg, yours are not among them. An argument for unchecked single party rule is circular, vacuous and usually found in countries like Russia, China and Venezuela.
Bill Waddell, Pismo Beach
