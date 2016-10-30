Trump groping allegations are just another Democrat hit job

It happens every four years a month before a presidential election: The Democrats come forth with some scandal, the media, including The Tribune, run with it, and after the election whatever hit job they came up with is proven to be false. Case in point: Just prior to the 2012 election, Harry Reid stated on the Senate floor that Mitt Romney, who is squeaky clean, had not paid any taxes in a decade. This was proven to be false, and Reid knew it was, but when asked about it, Reid exclaimed, “Romney didn’t win, did he?” George H.W. Bush and John McCain were both falsely accused of having affairs just prior to their bids.
Donald Trump has been in the public eye for the past 30 years, and it was not until he said he would run as a Republican for president that he was accused of being a racist. You would think if he were a racist, it would have been known long before 2015. These women now coming forward saying that Trump groped them do not pass the smell test — why did they wait until now and not make their claim 25 years ago and sue him?
Ralph Bush, Arroyo Grande
Comments