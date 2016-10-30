Trump groping allegations are just another Democrat hit job

1:48 Drought leaves A.G. cemetery filled with dust, gopher holes and angry loved ones Pause

0:37 Watch an overturned truck get put back onto its wheels along Hwy. 101

1:21 Make-A-Wish, Sheriff's Office honor Oceano boy and his family

1:56 'I'm very proud of my service': Central Coast Vietnam War veterans share their stories

2:39 Morro Bay High School and Grizzly Youth Academy remember coach Jim Atchison

2:20 Arroyo Grande teen shares story that inspired 'Grey's Anatomy' episode

1:24 Video shows man peering into windows, prowling outside SLO woman's home

0:36 Postgame interviews following Cal Poly's win over UC Davis

1:00 Nipomo secondary lifts Titans to league win over Mission Prep

1:16 Highlights of Nipomo High's blowout football win over Mission Prep