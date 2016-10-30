Dawn Ortiz-Legg has said and done anything to get elected

I am disappointed but not surprised by The Tribune’s endorsement of Dawn Ortiz-Legg. The Tribune seems quite comfortable with politicians who lie, distort the truth and then deny they did either, such as Hillary Clinton.
Ortiz-Legg has conducted one of the most despicable public campaigns in local memory. She says that Jordan Cunningham will do or say anything to be elected, but we know who fits that description, and it isn’t Mr. Cunningham. The record will show that Ortiz-Legg has deliberately misled the public about Jordan Cunningham. Her campaign has circulated purported court documents that had to be withdrawn when found to be false, and she conveniently forgot a DUI charge until confronted with it in public. Apparently, The Tribune prefers the candidate who has said and done anything to win.
Jordan Cunningham is a decent man supported both by educators and law enforcement. He will fight to protect the middle class, to hold felons responsible for their crimes and oppose efforts to modify or abolish Proposition 13. He is the best candidate, unless of course, like The Tribune, you prefer a politician who will and has said and done anything to be elected.
Denise Surber, Paso Robles
