Presidential race is no contest when considering who would be better leader

There is an interesting phenomenon sweeping this year’s presidential election.
Donald Trump is so dishonest, inarticulate, uneducated and arrogant, that voters are judging former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton guilty by association. These two candidates have nothing in common beyond running for president of our great nation.
Secretary Clinton has a lifetime of experience in politics and service to our country. He has none. She knows how to diplomatically and safely work with world leaders from diverse cultures around the world to solve problems on a global level. He is never diplomatic and often reacts on a knee-jerk level. She states facts and figures that can be verified regarding our healthy economy. He lies and throws out statistics that he pulls out of his back pocket and repeats phases like a small child, thinking if he says one more time someone is dishonest or that America isn’t great, that it will make it so.
There is no contest here on who would better serve this country, who would be a better leader, who would best represent all people; minorities, women, children and families struggling to make ends meet.
Christie Withers, San Luis Obispo
Comments