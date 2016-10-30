Dan Carpenter’s statements don’t sync with his voting record

I don’t trust Dan Carpenter. He talks about civility, yet he’s run a divisive campaign, filled with insults and personal attacks on Adam Hill and his family.
He talks about leadership, but on the San Luis Obispo City Council, he is known for being contentious and negative, flip-flopping on issues, criticizing staff and refusing to accept council decisions he doesn’t agree with. Maybe that’s why his colleagues on the council have all endorsed Adam Hill.
On the issues, Carpenter claims he is pro-environment, yet he opposed the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary and Pismo Preserve. He says he supports a new shelter for the homeless, yet he voted against funding it.
Dan says transportation infrastructure is a top priority, yet he opposes Measure J, the best way to pay for the improvements we need. And he falsely claims the revenue from Measure J will go to Sacramento. Not true. The list goes on and on.
Sorry, Dan. What you are saying to get votes doesn’t sync with your record or the facts. I strongly support Adam Hill and his consistent record of positive accomplishments.
Alan Thomas, San Luis Obispo
Comments