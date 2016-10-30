Tom O’Malley is the most qualified candidate to lead Atascadero

Tom O’Malley has the financial experience, background and understanding that are crucial in leading our city.
Over the past 15 years, I have had the privilege of working with Tom and have found him to be a man of integrity, courage and commitment enhanced by an incredible work ethic. Tom is committed to the preservation of the charm and warmth of our community. I believe we need his continued leadership to complete the ongoing revitalization of the downtown area and ongoing promotion and support of local businesses.
Additionally, Tom loves Atascadero. He believes in Atascadero. I believe he is the most qualified person for the office of mayor.
Dyann Shepard, Atascadero
