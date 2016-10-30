Stay the course in Morro Bay and re-elect Mayor Jamie Irons

Voters in Morro Bay have an opportunity to elect a leadership team that will work to increase citizen input and involvement.
Mayor Jamie Irons has consistently shown exceptional openness and civility toward all expressions of opinion. The Tribune cited his “unflappable” manner and composure in its endorsement of Mayor Irons, (“In Morro Bay, Jamie Irons brings unflappable demeanor as mayor,” Oct. 6). It is an accurate observation and one that people who value the democratic process honor.
Likewise, Red Davis and Marlys McPherson have campaigned, and have conducted themselves, with respect and dignity to their peers and to the offices they seek. If we want city government to be responsive to our input, we must vote for people who know how to engage it. Please vote to re-elect Mayor Irons.
Carol Swain, Morro Bay
