Caren Ray is an exceptional candidate vying for A.G. Council seat

I am voting for Caren Ray for Arroyo Grande City Council because I trust her judgment.
I have known Caren for 20 years. She was my master teacher when I did my full-time student teaching 20 years ago, and I could not have asked for a better role model and teacher. She is intelligent, passionate and cares about our students.
I know she will make educated decisions that will benefit our community. She does her homework, so to speak, and looks at all sides of the issues at hand in order to make the best decisions. We would be lucky to have her on our City Council. Her honesty, integrity and work ethic make her a truly exceptional candidate!
Amy Hennings, Arroyo Grande
Comments