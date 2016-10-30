The Tribune should endorse simply voting, not endorse candidates

Okay — during this very contentious election I am overwhelmed by ads, both written and media, but that is the norm … and I accept it.
What I do not like — and know there are others who also do not — is The Tribune endorsing candidates. The newspaper is supposed to be a forum for all sides of this massive debate — and hopefully neutral and reporting the same — and by endorsing any candidate you completely blow your cover!
Reconsider what you are doing — it has made some I know stop their papers entirely — and come out saying that everyone’s vote counts and you endorse voting but realize that people must vote how they believe and feel!
Carol Kiessig, Paso Robles
