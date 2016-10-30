Letters to the Editor

October 30, 2016 6:01 PM

The Tribune should endorse simply voting, not endorse candidates

Okay — during this very contentious election I am overwhelmed by ads, both written and media, but that is the norm … and I accept it.

What I do not like — and know there are others who also do not — is The Tribune endorsing candidates. The newspaper is supposed to be a forum for all sides of this massive debate — and hopefully neutral and reporting the same — and by endorsing any candidate you completely blow your cover!

Reconsider what you are doing — it has made some I know stop their papers entirely — and come out saying that everyone’s vote counts and you endorse voting but realize that people must vote how they believe and feel!

Carol Kiessig, Paso Robles

Letters to the Editor

