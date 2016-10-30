Cunningham will protect the Central Coast for future generations

As a longtime Central Coast resident, I care deeply about preserving our beautiful region and all it has to offer. We are blessed to live in such a great area, and I pray my children and the many generations after them have the ability to enjoy all of its beauty.
In order to preserve the Central Coast, our leaders must remain committed to maintaining public safety. That’s why I am supporting former Deputy District Attorney Jordan Cunningham for Assembly. As a deputy DA for San Luis Obispo County, Jordan worked to prosecute a number of violent crimes, resulting in the incarceration of dangerous criminals.
Jordan spent much of his career prosecuting crimes like domestic violence, fraud and assault, earning him the support of a wide range of law enforcement leaders and public safety organizations. I was overwhelmed by his long list of trusted community leaders in the public safety field that have publicly endorsed him.
As a lifelong supporter of our law enforcement and strong proponent of public safety, I know Jordan Cunningham is the only candidate with the experience to fight for policies that keep our communities safe.
Tim Farrell, Santa Margarita
