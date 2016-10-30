Thanks to Sen. Monning for helping passage of retirement saving act

I would like to take this opportunity to thank state Sen. Bill Monning for his “yes” vote in support of SB 1234 — the California Secure Choice Retirement Savings Act. This legislation will create an important program that helps hardworking Californians who don’t have access to a retirement savings plan through their employer.
As you could well imagine, getting this SB 1234 legislation signed into law is a huge victory for Californians, especially for older Californians. This law was made possible by all the hard work of AARP members, staff and advocacy volunteers through grass-roots effort, and California legislators’ support. We wrote many letters, made many calls, contacted our legislators, participated in town halls and kept ourselves and our friends and families informed.
In a time of great cynicism about our political environment, the passage of Secure Choice is a fine example of how ordinary citizens raising their voices can still make a difference.
Alice C. Loh, professor emerita, Cal Poly, and AARP California District liaison, San Luis Obispo
